Press on Juice Opens New Cafe on East Eighth Street in Traverse City

Whether someone is Paleo, gluten-free, dairy-free, vegetarian, vegan, or none of those, they’ll be able to find something they love on the menu. Robust soup offerings made completely from scratch, and delicious coffee and tea from local vendors are new options as a part of the expansion.

One of the most exciting additions—sandwiches on a grain-free bread. Built on the premise that fresh, raw fruits, veggies, nuts, and seeds are the best nutrition we can feed our bodies, this is like no other bread out there, made from scratch in the Press On Juice kitchen. There are a variety of choices like Spicy Surprise, Pear and Cashew Cheeze (dairy-free), Southwest, Pepita Butter & Jelly, or a create-your-own option, so these sandwiches satisfy even picky eaters. walnut tacos, zucchini lasagna, pizza, and so much more to come! For those who prefer, there is also a “regular” artisan bread option, from Common Ground Bakery . Brand-new entrees include, and so much more to come!

There is also a wide choice of salads, smoothies, and snacks including a create-your-own salad option, and high-protein quinoa bowls. The guilt-free cashew shortbread cookies and frosted chocolate cookies are sweetened with only dates and don’t contain flour. A customer, Ann C., says, “The cashew shortbread cookies are my favorite! They are so delicious, I don’t want other sweets.” The dairy-free cashew cheeses are available both on a sandwich or packaged to take home.

As always, Press On Juice continues to expand its line of cold-pressed, unpasteurized juice blends made from a wide variety of fruits and vegetables, like the refreshing Mint Bliss, and fruity Strawberry Fields. Each serving is packed with vitamins, minerals, antioxidants, and enzymes that aren’t destroyed or altered by the pasteurization process common to nearly all commercially produced juices .