Press on Juice Opens New Cafe on East Eighth Street in Traverse City
Press On Juice, Traverse City’s independent producer of cold-pressed juices made from organic raw fruits and vegetables is continuing to expand their menu and also their store with a new cafe seating area. The newly-renovated space offers seating for more than 30 people.
With the same outstanding service, customers appreciate the convenience of grab-and-go options and the opportunity to relax with friends or coworkers. There is plenty of free parking, making it an easy place to meet just five minutes from downtown.
New Menu ITems
Whether someone is Paleo, gluten-free, dairy-free, vegetarian, vegan, or none of those, they’ll be able to find something they love on the menu.
Location: 1125 E. 8th Street, Traverse City
Hours: Monday–Friday from 7 a.m.–6 p.m., Saturday 9 a.m.–4 p.m., and Sunday noon–4 p.m.
Online ordering is available.
Press on Juice Cafe Highlights
- Open 7 days a week
- Easy-access location
- Ample, free parking
- Lots of seating
- WiFi
- Sandwiches
- Soups
- Salads
- Smoothies
- Snacks
- Entrees
- Sweet treats
- Coffee and tea
- Juices
- Juice cleanses and raw food cleanses
- Friendly, knowledgeable staff
- Classes
—Press release provided by Press on Juice