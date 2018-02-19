Old Town Playhouse Presents Shakespeare’s Most Popular Comedy “A Midsummer Night’s Dream”

Falling in love can make fools of us all! Four young lovers and a group of amateur actors encounter woodland fairies, a duke and duchess, and plenty of magic, including a love potion that, of course, misfires. Enjoy Shakespeare’s most spirited and delightful comedy, A Midsummer Night’s Dream, as his characters learn to distinguish true love from “fancy.”

Catch a performance of A Midsummer Night’s Dream at Old Town Playhouse throughout March. Performances are March 16, 17, 22, 23, 24, 29, 30, and 31 at 7:30 p.m. and March 18 and 25 at 2 p.m.

Prices are $28 for adults and $15 for youth under 18 (fees not included). These tickets can be obtained by phone at 231-947-2210, online at MyNorthTickets.com, or in person at the OTP Box Office. For groups of eight or more, or if using a Two-on-the-Town card, please contact the Box Office.

Old Town Playhouse is located at 148 E. 8th Street, at the southwest corner of East 8th and Cass Streets in Traverse City. Contact the Playhouse for more information.