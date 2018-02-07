Weekends Up North: Northern Michigan Ski Resort Deals in February

Winter is at its best come February—frigid fresh air, plenty of the white stuff, sunshine (yes, please!) and optimal ski conditions. We found these great Northern Michigan ski resort deals for your next getaway on the slopes and trails.

Newbie to the slopes? No problem.

A weekend getaway at Shanty Creek Resorts in Bellaire includes special savings if you’ve decided this winter is the year you become a downhill skier. The resort’s Super Sundays program takes place 1 to 4:30 p.m. every Sunday throughout the month and until mid-March. Get a lift ticket, rental equipment, and a lesson for just $29 (no Super Sunday on February 18 due to the holiday). You have plenty of lodging options within Shanty Creek’s three villages, from standard hotel guest rooms to condos and homes. Be sure to ask about custom ski packages that fit your family’s or group’s specific outdoor plans, e.g., a few want to cross-country ski, while others need lift tickets. Après-ski, enjoy a cold one at Short’s Brewing Company (try Uncle Steve’s Irish Stout, released this month).

Will ski for food.

Treetops’ Skiable Feast, mixing cross-country skiing with delicious on-trail food and drink, marks its fifth winter this year and features three dates this month (February 10, February 17, February 24; $89/per person, includes tax and gratuity). This gourmet winter adventure, lasting four to five hours, starts at 10 a.m. and takes you to Treetops’ remote Project Nature property for a 3.8-mile intermediate cross-country ski excursion. Ski at your own pace along with family and friends while enjoying five different culinary delights and refreshments along the way. Enjoy breakfast items like Western scramble bake and Greek yogurt bar, and hearty dishes like white chicken chili, miniature Shepherd’s pies, and seafood creole. Make it a weekend; special lodging packages available.

Kid-friendly options.

Boyne Mountain Resort, Boyne Falls: Home to 60 downhill runs, Boyne offers a ski-and-stay package throughout winter that includes complimentary breakfast buffet, reduced rates on lodging and lift tickets for kids ages 6 to 15, and free skiing/riding and lodging for kids ages 5 and under. Interested in snowshoeing or cross-country skiing? Head to the resort’s 35 kilometers of trails. Or lace up skates for the pond. Visit nearby Boyne City on Lake Charlevoix for the indoor farmers market, held each Saturday from 9 a.m. to noon in the lobby of Boyne City Hall, and check out North Perk Coffee on South Lake Street—hot cocoa for the kids, a cup of Petoskey Roasting Co. joe for you.

… And More for Kids

Crystal Mountain, Thompsonville: Book a package Sunday through Thursday to enjoy lodging and unlimited skiing on Crystal’s 58 downhill runs. Bonus: kids ages 7 to 17 ski free midweek, while kids age 6 and under sleep, ski and eat breakfast free every day. Your youngest travelers also will like the horse-drawn surrey rides, lessons, programs and crafts at Crystal. (You’ll like the childcare options, allowing for some adult free time—perhaps to try a little winter fat biking on the resort’s 12-mile trail if you want to mix up your ski weekend.)

