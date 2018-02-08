National Cherry Festival Tickets on Sale for 2018 Performances

It’s no secret we love cherries in Traverse City. It may only be February, but we’re already getting excited about the National Cherry Festival (June 30–July 7, 2018), especially since the concert lineup is starting to be announced!

On Friday, February 9 tickets go on sale for Dustin Lynch. The country star will take the Pepsi Bay Side Music Stage on Friday, July, 6. The Cherry Festival website says, “Thanks to his classic sensibilities, he’s been heralded as the heir to George Strait’s throne. Yet with one listen to, ‘Where It’s At,’ it’s obvious the young Tennessee native knows how to combine his traditional influences with an edgy intensity that places him at the vanguard of today’s contemporary country scene.” Tickets are $45 for reserved and $30 for general admission. Get your National Cherry Festival tickets here (sales start at 9 a.m.).

Tickets are already on sale for ventriloquist and the 12th season winner of America’s Got Talent, Darci Lynne Farmer, who takes the stage Saturday, July 7. Darci has also been on NBC’s Little Big Shots, Ellen, and the Today Show. Watch Darci’s videos of past performances. General admission tickets cost $29 and reserved seating is $49.

Deck Passes are also available for both shows.

The National Cherry Festival runs from June 30–July 7. Check out the events calendar to plan your trip, and watch for upcoming performance announcements. You’ll also want to grab your free copy of MyNorth’s Traverse City Vacation Guide available at various local businesses, our downtown office on Park Street, and online.

Here are a few of our favorite memories from previous Cherry Festivals!