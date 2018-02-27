March Events at Crystal Mountain: When it Comes to Skiing, it Ain’t Over ‘til it’s Over!

Mother Nature and Old Man Winter often conspire to fool the masses each March by greening up backyards south of Highway-10 when it’s actually a great time to be on the slopes Up North. Crystal Mountain celebrates sun and snow with special events, food, drink, and music on-hill each Saturday.

For the second straight year, the big top will go up, bands take the stage and hilarity ensues with fun mountain events planned for each themed weekend.

– March Events at Crystal Mountain –

Mardi Gras on the Mountain , March 2–3

Executive Chef, Bryant Betts began his career in the French Quarter so the Cajun cuisine paired with activities like the costume contest, an open jam in the terrain park (3 p.m.) and a regular Fais do-do (Cajun for dance party, 12–5 p.m.) means the good times will certainly roll.

Spring Carnival, March 9–10

Before Drew Hale takes the stage on Saturday from 6–9 p.m., cardboard, duct tape, and a dream will power people downhill in the Cardboard Classic and thrill onlookers flanking the course. Spring Carnival also includes the Slush Cup at 2 p.m. There will be a Cardboard Sled Building Workshop at 6 p.m. on Friday, March 9, which is also a ‘5 for $50 Friday’—groups of five ski and ride for $10 each.

Celts & Kayaks, March 16–17

St. Patrick’s Day falls on a Saturday this year and welcomes Brena to the stage from 6–9 p.m. There will be plenty of Irish fare, dancers, and green beer to go around, but before getting too swept away in the celebration, kayaks will race down the mountain (11 a.m.) and the Slush Cup (2 p.m.) pool will be dyed green for a second weekend of fun.

Retro Weekend & Mjolnir Challenge Mountain Race, March 23–24

Crystal Mountain is going retro, all the way back to the Nordic Gods with the Mjolnir Challenge (Saturday, March 24, 11 a.m.) featuring the Thunder Run climbing Thor (black diamond trail) and a more Devious Dash up Loki (black diamond run) with a few obstacles thrown in along the way (click here for online registration). The day of retro clothes and music is capped off with food, drink, and a Karaoke contest from 5–8 p.m.

Easter Eggstravaganza, March 30–April 1

Crystal Mountain rounds out the season with one last weekend of skiing and riding and its traditional Easter Egg Hunt on Saturday, March 31 (10 a.m. sharp) as well as an Easter Buffet on Sunday, April 1 (11 a.m.–4 p.m.). Reservations required. Call 888.581.9891.

—Press release provided by Crystal Mountain