Former U.S. Ski Team Member Lisa Densmore Leading a Women’s Ski Clinic at Boyne Highlands

Lisa Densmore’s popular Your Turn Women’s Ski Clinic returns to Boyne Highlands Resort in Harbor Springs, February 23–25. Densmore, a highly regarded coach and former U.S. Ski Team member, shares her expertise during this clinic for intermediate and advance level skiers.

The Your Turn Women’s Ski Clinic begins on Friday evening with a meet and greet in the Olympic Room with Densmore from 6–9 p.m. Saturday starts with a presentation from Densmore on trends in women’s ski gear during a continental breakfast. Participants then select demo skis to test and head to the slopes for a total of four hours of group skiing, as well as individual video analysis, lunch, and an après ski party with a question and answer session.

On Sunday, skiers dine together for breakfast while being shown a presentation on skiing outside your comfort zone, enjoy lunch, then ski specialized terrain (including a NASTAR-style course, steeps and bumps), before ending the clinic with a farewell après ski party with prizes from Skea, Pistil, Dalbello, Transpack, and Bolle. New in 2018, each participant is entered for a chance to win a new pair of Dalbello ski boots.

Lisa Densmore was a member of the U.S. Ski Team in the late 1970s and a six-year veteran of the Women’s Pro Ski Tour in the 1980s. She is a standout on the master’s, winning the overall title in super G in 2017 on the FIS Masters circuit. She has also garnered four world masters titles and 96 national masters titles across all alpine disciplines. In addition to competing, Ballard has been a highly regarded ski instructor and coach for over 25 years. Since founding Your Turn women’s ski events, over 7,000 women have had breakthroughs in their skiing while participating in Densmore’s clinics around the U.S.

The one-day Your Turn Women’s Ski Clinic is $169 per person including a lift ticket or $119 for 2017/18 BOYNE pass holders. The two-day add-on price is $139 per person including lift ticket or $99 for 2017/18 BOYNE passholders. Space is limited. Tickets are available at MyNorthTickets.com. For lodging reservations, call 866.759.3530.