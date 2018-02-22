Iron Fish Distillery is Michigan’s first working farm dedicated to distilling small-batch, craft spirits. We head to the farm on this episode of Lick the Plate with host David Boylan.

This week I’m hanging in Thompsonville at Iron Fish Distillery with Spirits Operations Officer Richard Anderson and Sarah Anderson, the Mixer of Merriment (best job title ever). This place is amazing on so many levels, including being the first farm-based distillery in Michigan. So much fun recording with Richard and Sarah, hope you enjoy. –Host David Boylan

