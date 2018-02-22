MyNorth.comMyNorth.com

Lick the Plate Podcast: Episode 9 Iron Fish Distillery

By on February 22, 2018
Iron Fish Distillery

Iron Fish Distillery is Michigan’s first working farm dedicated to distilling small-batch, craft spirits. We head to the farm on this episode of Lick the Plate with host David Boylan.

This week I’m hanging in Thompsonville at Iron Fish Distillery with Spirits Operations Officer Richard Anderson and Sarah Anderson, the Mixer of Merriment (best job title ever). This place is amazing on so many levels, including being the first farm-based distillery in Michigan. So much fun recording with Richard and Sarah, hope you enjoy. –Host David Boylan

Lick the Plate on MyNorth.com host David Boylan has a long history in the Northwest Michigan area. His ties include a sibling cherry farm in Empire, participating as a regular judge at the Empire Asparagus Festival, featuring local chefs on his “Summer in Michigan” series on Lick the Plate on 93.9 The River in Detroit and Windsor, visiting area ports as a First Mate on a corporate yacht through college, and as a longtime Great Lakes surfer.

In addition to hosting Lick the Plate on MyNorth.com and 93.9 The River in Michigan, his show also airs on FM 94.9, KSON, and Sunny 98.1 in San Diego, and can be found in the print and digital editions of Edible San Diego and The Coast News in Encinitas, California. When he is not busy telling culinary stories in several markets, he runs Artichoke Creative, a boutique digital marketing firm. He is an avid fisherman, gardener, cook, surfer, sailor, runner, and is the youngest of six, all of whom share his gift of storytelling.

