Easter Extravaganza at Grand Traverse Resort and Spa March 30–April 1
The Easter Bunny is coming to Grand Traverse Resort and Spa! March 30–April 1, the resort is hosting a weekend of celebration, including a special breakfast event with the Easter Bunny, Easter Brunch at Aerie Restaurant & Lounge, and tons of activities for kids. Children of all ages will delight in an Easter Egg Hunt, giant inflatable family fun zone, arts and crafts, games, and a magic show Saturday night.
For those coming from out of town, escape with the whole family for an Easter getaway. Our special “Fun Family Easter Weekend” package includes:
- Two nights accommodations
- One welcome amenity per child
- Entrance for four to breakfast with the Easter Bunny or four breakfast buffets at Sweetwater American Bistro (advance reservations are required)
- $50 resort credit (may not be applied to package cost)
- One pound of bulk candy from Dylan’s Candy Bar in the Gallery of Shops
- Four hot or cold drinks at Marketplace, any size
This package is not currently available for online booking. Please call 800-236-1577 for reservations. Hotel stays start at $488. Tower stays start at $561.
Guests and locals are also invited to two special events happening over Easter weekend. More information below!
Breakfast with the Easter Bunny
When: 9 a.m. to 12 p.m., March 31
Where: Governors’ Hall, inside Grand Traverse Resort and Spa
In addition to a kid-friendly buffet, this one-of-a-kind event will include balloon artists, a caricature artist, performances by strolling magicians, a build your own Italian soda bar, and plenty of Easter fun! View the menu here.
Doors will open at 9 a.m., and the breakfast celebration will begin at 9:30 a.m. The Easter Bunny will arrive with small gifts for our younger guests, and photos with the Easter Bunny will be available for $5.
Adults: $25.50
Guests 11–14: $19
Guests 6–10: $13
Guests under 6: Complimentary
Call 231-534-6000 for questions. Tickets are available through MyNorthTickets. Prices include tax, tip, and MyNorthTickets service charge.
Easter Brunch Buffet
When: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., April 1
Where: Aerie Restaurant & Lounge, located on the 16th Floor of the tower
Enjoy breathtaking panoramic views of the resort’s 900-acre property and East Grand Traverse Bay along with a variety of delicious brunch options.
Every brunch includes a complimentary glass of Champagne for adults, and on Easter Sunday, guests enjoy ham and prime rib carving stations, an omelet station, various soups, salads, and sides, and a spring-themed dessert bar.
Adults: $27.95
Guests 11–13: $15.95
Guests 5–10: $12.95
Guests under 5: Complimentary
—Press release provided by Grand Traverse Resort & Spa