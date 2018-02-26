MyNorth.comMyNorth.com

Easter Extravaganza at Grand Traverse Resort and Spa March 30–April 1

By on February 26, 2018
Tagged , , , , ,

grand traverse resort easterPhoto by Grand Traverse Resort & Spa

The Easter Bunny is coming to Grand Traverse Resort and SpaMarch 30–April 1, the resort is hosting a weekend of celebration, including a special breakfast event with the Easter Bunny, Easter Brunch at Aerie Restaurant & Lounge, and tons of activities for kids. Children of all ages will delight in an Easter Egg Hunt, giant inflatable family fun zone, arts and crafts, games, and a magic show Saturday night.

For those coming from out of town, escape with the whole family for an Easter getaway. Our special “Fun Family Easter Weekend” package includes:

  • Two nights accommodations
  • One welcome amenity per child
  • Entrance for four to breakfast with the Easter Bunny or four breakfast buffets at Sweetwater American Bistro (advance reservations are required)
  • $50 resort credit (may not be applied to package cost)
  • One pound of bulk candy from Dylan’s Candy Bar in the Gallery of Shops
  • Four hot or cold drinks at Marketplace, any size

This package is not currently available for online booking. Please call 800-236-1577 for reservations. Hotel stays start at $488. Tower stays start at $561.

Guests and locals are also invited to two special events happening over Easter weekend. More information below!

Breakfast with the Easter Bunny

When: 9 a.m. to 12 p.m., March 31

Where: Governors’ Hall, inside Grand Traverse Resort and Spa 

In addition to a kid-friendly buffet, this one-of-a-kind event will include balloon artists, a caricature artist, performances by strolling magicians, a build your own Italian soda bar, and plenty of Easter fun! View the menu here.

Doors will open at 9 a.m., and the breakfast celebration will begin at 9:30 a.m. The Easter Bunny will arrive with small gifts for our younger guests, and photos with the Easter Bunny will be available for $5.

Adults: $25.50
Guests 11–14: $19
Guests 6–10: $13
Guests under 6: Complimentary

Call 231-534-6000 for questions. Tickets are available through MyNorthTickets. Prices include tax, tip, and MyNorthTickets service charge.

Easter Brunch Buffet 

When: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., April 1

Where: Aerie Restaurant & Lounge, located on the 16th Floor of the tower

Enjoy breathtaking panoramic views of the resort’s 900-acre property and East Grand Traverse Bay along with a variety of delicious brunch options.

Every brunch includes a complimentary glass of Champagne for adults, and on Easter Sunday, guests enjoy ham and prime rib carving stations, an omelet station, various soups, salads, and sides, and a spring-themed dessert bar.

View the menu here.

Adults: $27.95
Guests 11–13: $15.95
Guests 5–10: $12.95
Guests under 5: Complimentary

—Press release provided by Grand Traverse Resort & Spa

More Easter Fun