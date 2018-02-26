Easter Extravaganza at Grand Traverse Resort and Spa March 30–April 1

The Easter Bunny is coming to Grand Traverse Resort and Spa! March 30–April 1, the resort is hosting a weekend of celebration, including a special breakfast event with the Easter Bunny, Easter Brunch at Aerie Restaurant & Lounge, and tons of activities for kids. Children of all ages will delight in an Easter Egg Hunt, giant inflatable family fun zone, arts and crafts, games, and a magic show Saturday night.

For those coming from out of town, escape with the whole family for an Easter getaway. Our special “Fun Family Easter Weekend” package includes:

Two nights accommodations

One welcome amenity per child

Entrance for four to breakfast with the Easter Bunny or four breakfast buffets at Sweetwater American Bistro (advance reservations are required)

$50 resort credit (may not be applied to package cost)

One pound of bulk candy from Dylan’s Candy Bar in the Gallery of Shops

Four hot or cold drinks at Marketplace, any size

This package is not currently available for online booking. Please call 800-236-1577 for reservations. Hotel stays start at $488. Tower stays start at $561.

Guests and locals are also invited to two special events happening over Easter weekend. More information below!

Breakfast with the Easter Bunny

When: 9 a.m. to 12 p.m., March 31

Where: Governors’ Hall, inside Grand Traverse Resort and Spa

In addition to a kid-friendly buffet, this one-of-a-kind event will include balloon artists, a caricature artist, performances by strolling magicians, a build your own Italian soda bar, and plenty of Easter fun! View the menu here.

Doors will open at 9 a.m., and the breakfast celebration will begin at 9:30 a.m. The Easter Bunny will arrive with small gifts for our younger guests, and photos with the Easter Bunny will be available for $5.

Adults: $25.50

Guests 11–14: $19

Guests 6–10: $13

Guests under 6: Complimentary

Call 231-534-6000 for questions. Tickets are available through MyNorthTickets. Prices include tax, tip, and MyNorthTickets service charge.

Easter Brunch Buffet

When: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., April 1

Where: Aerie Restaurant & Lounge, located on the 16th Floor of the tower

Enjoy breathtaking panoramic views of the resort’s 900-acre property and East Grand Traverse Bay along with a variety of delicious brunch options.

Every brunch includes a complimentary glass of Champagne for adults, and on Easter Sunday, guests enjoy ham and prime rib carving stations, an omelet station, various soups, salads, and sides, and a spring-themed dessert bar.

View the menu here.

Adults: $27.95

Guests 11–13: $15.95

Guests 5–10: $12.95

Guests under 5: Complimentary

—Press release provided by Grand Traverse Resort & Spa

