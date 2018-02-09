MyNorth.comMyNorth.com

Lick the Plate Podcast: Episode 8 Folgarelli’s Market

By on February 9, 2018
folgarelli's market

Host David Boylan heads to Folgarelli’s Market in downtown Traverse City for world-class sandwiches and a visit to the deli counter.

Besides having a killer job, owner Darric Newman has some fun stories to share about growing up in a food-focused family. His mom, Donna, was a close friend of author Jim Harrison who regularly frequented the market. Darric is also an avid sailor, fisherman, and of course his knowledge of food and wine makes for great conversation. Host David Boylan talks food, music, and favorite places to eat around Northern Michigan in this episode of Lick the Plate on MyNorth.com.

Hungry? Make Folgarelli’s New York antipasto at home! Here’s the recipe.

This episode is sponsored by Artichoke Creative.

Lick the Plate on MyNorth.com host David Boylan has a long history in the Northwest Michigan area. His ties include a sibling cherry farm in Empire, participating as a regular judge at the Empire Asparagus Festival, featuring local chefs on his “Summer in Michigan” series on Lick the Plate on 93.9 The River in Detroit and Windsor, visiting area ports as a First Mate on a corporate yacht through college, and as a longtime Great Lakes surfer.

In addition to hosting Lick the Plate on MyNorth.com and 93.9 The River in Michigan, his show also airs on FM 94.9, KSON, and Sunny 98.1 in San Diego, and can be found in the print and digital editions of Edible San Diego and The Coast News in Encinitas, California. When he is not busy telling culinary stories in several markets, he runs Artichoke Creative, a boutique digital marketing firm. He is an avid fisherman, gardener, cook, surfer, sailor, runner, and is the youngest of six, all of whom share his gift of storytelling.

