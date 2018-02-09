Host David Boylan heads to Folgarelli’s Market in downtown Traverse City for world-class sandwiches and a visit to the deli counter.

Besides having a killer job, owner Darric Newman has some fun stories to share about growing up in a food-focused family. His mom, Donna, was a close friend of author Jim Harrison who regularly frequented the market. Darric is also an avid sailor, fisherman, and of course his knowledge of food and wine makes for great conversation. Host David Boylan talks food, music, and favorite places to eat around Northern Michigan in this episode of Lick the Plate on MyNorth.com.

Hungry? Make Folgarelli’s New York antipasto at home! Here’s the recipe.

