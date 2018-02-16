Local Craftsman Dan Brady Wins National Awards

Dan Brady Painting and Wood Restoration of Traverse City has been selected as the winner, in two categories, by the Painting and Decorating Contractors of America in their annual national competition. The contest focuses on recognizing the very best work done in the painting industry. Dan Brady Painting and Wood Restoration received the 2018 PDCA Humanitarian Award and 2018 PDCA Commercial Restoration Exterior Award.

“There’s no greater honor than to be recognized by your peers for the work you’ve completed,” says owner Dan Brady. “The PDCA competition requires you to demonstrate that you are working at a level that reflects the highest standards of our profession and I couldn’t be more proud that the work of the crew on the Reynolds-Jonkhoff Funeral Home earned national recognition. Beyond that, I’m incredibly honored and humbled to receive the Humanitarian Award.”

2018 PDCA Humanitarian Award: Brady received the Humanitarian Award for his Dan Brady Swims for Habitat for Humanity fundraiser which raised $118,000 to begin the 10th home in the Habitat for Humanity Grand Traverse Region Depot Neighborhood. The fundraiser included swims to Mackinac Island and Alcatraz.

2018 PDCA Commercial Restoration Exterior Award: In 2017 the Dan Brady Painting and Wood Restoration crew repainted the 14,000 square-foot Reynolds-Jonkhoff Funeral Home, one of Traverse City’s architectural treasures, which is also known as the Perry Hannah home. In winning the award, the firm demonstrated how the PDCA standards were adhered to and how EPA standards for lead paint removal were met, the skill level needed for the project, safety planning for the project and how the crew met the many other challenges of painting the building which is over 100 years old.

Dan Brady Painting and Wood Restoration was established in 2002 by Traverse City resident and Leelanau County native Dan Brady. Today the company has 15 employees and does commercial and residential repainting throughout Grand Traverse and Leelanau counties.

