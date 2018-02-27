Celebrate Spring Skiing and Much More at Shanty Creek Resorts

The temperatures might be warmer but the snow-pack is still deep, and there’s sunshine … must mean spring skiing is right around the corner. With the slopes 100 percent open, fun festivals, and events planned for each weekend, March is a great time to visit Shanty Creek Resorts.

Celebrate spring with the annual Slush Cup, 48 years and counting! The day is filled with family fun including a Seal Slide, Frozen Fish Toss, and Shovel Racing before the big finale, and après-ski entertainment. S’mores around the fire pit and drinks flowing at ice bars. The energy is contagious!

March offers a variety of fun-filled activities for everyone to enjoy. Check out the following upcoming events:

Art In Ice, March 2

Shanty Creek Resorts is again partnering with the American Culinary Federation of Northwest Michigan and the Bellaire Chamber of Commerce to bring Art in Ice, Sweet and Nice to the streets of Bellaire from 4–7 p.m. Visitors can watch as local culinary artists transform 3,000 pounds of ice into beautiful ice sculptures right on the street in downtown Bellaire.

Slush Cup, March 3

Watch the thrill of victory and the agony of defeat as skiers and riders attempt to cross an icy 60-foot pond. Some take it to another level with crazy costumes! Other events include a frozen fish toss, snow shovel racing, and a seal slide. It’s no wonder why this has been one of Michigan’s most popular winter events for more than 40 years.

Super Sunday, March 4

Another reason to hit the slopes on Sunday afternoons! Skiers and riders can get a lift ticket, rental equipment, and lesson for just $29. It’s a super value!

College Week, March 5–9

Celebrate college break with lodging and lift ticket specials. Special activities and events, including pool parties, beer specials, music, corn hole tournament, NASTAR, and more happening all week. Must show valid college ID to receive the offer.

Cardboard Classic, March 10

Visitors are invited to participate in the annual race down Schuss Mountain in a self-made sled created only from cardboard, tape, and glue during the annual Cardboard Classic from 9 a.m.–2 p.m. Cardboard classic prizes will be awarded for best design, best use of the Shanty Creek logo, and fastest sled.

Luck O’ The Irish / Blarney Stone Rail Jam, March 17

Celebrate the Irish as Shanty Creek welcomes the Blarney Stone Rail Jam for both skiers and boarders. Gather atop Schuss Mountain’s Monster Park for an afternoon of hits, grabs, and big air while competing for prizes!

The Irish weekend continues with a host of activities and fun including giant Jenga, corn hole, indoor basketball, the NCAA tournament on the big screen, Ivan’s Kill the Kegs with $3 pints, beef brisket and green beer, Après ski entertainment, and more!

ACS Laps for Life, March 17

Solicit pledges based on how many laps (chairlift ride up, run down) you can take during a six-hour window. 2018/19 Shanty Creek Resorts Season Passes will be awarded for most laps and for the most money raised. Separate divisions for skiers and snowboarders. Participants must register prior to March 16, and obtain a numbered bib for the event day.

P.S. As the ski and snowboard season wraps up we also look forward to the Schuss Mountain Snow Challenge, April 7–8. Transforming the late season slopes into side-by-side uphill truck racing. It’s loud, it’s fun, and it’s for a great cause—a portion of the proceeds is donated to Michigan’s Disabled American Veterans.

Already looking ahead to warmer weather? It’s never too early to start making golf plans at Shanty Creek Resorts. Get the clubs ready to hit the greens on one of the four on-site championship courses.

For additional information on these events as well as Shanty Creek Resorts packages, and to make a reservation, visit shantycreek.com.

—Press release provided by Shanty Creek Resorts