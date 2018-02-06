6 Northern Michigan Bakeries with Paczki for Fat Tuesday

Fat Tuesday is all about indulging your taste buds. To properly celebrate, enjoy a paczki (or two!) from these Northern Michigan bakeries. The Polish pastries filled with fruit, custard, or chocolate are way too good to miss.

Potter’s Bakery

908 E. Eighth St. | Traverse City | 231.947.5125

Get a dozen for $19 or individual paczki for $1.75 each. Flavors include apple, black raspberry, chocolate custard, cream cheese, strawberry and more (13 total flavors)! Call or stop in to place your order. Paczki breakfast sandwiches! Available on the deli menu until Tuesday, February 13—just ask! See the delicious sandwich in this video.

Blue Heron Cafe

304 N. Mitchell St. | Cadillac | 231.775.5461

Stop by for a variety of flavors. Pre-ordering is encouraged!

The Flour Pot

108 River St. | Elk Rapids | 231.264.9732

The Flour Pot is offering pre-Mardi Gras paczki Friday, February 9 through Sunday, February 11. Come on in and get some prior to Fat Tuesday!

Johan’s Pastry Shop

565 W. Mitchell St. | Petoskey | 231.347.3815

The local bakery will have 11 different flavors available. You can order ahead of time or stop in on Tuesday. But just to be safe, you should call in and pre-order!

Huron Mountain Bakery

1301 S. Front St. | Marquette | 906.225.1301

U.S. 41 W. | Ishpeming | 906.485.6848

This year, the bakery will have black raspberry, red raspberry, blueberry, lemon, strawberry, Bavarian, chocolate Bavarian, apple, cherry, and prune. The lines will be long, so you’ll want to call ahead to place your order. (Both locations sold out by 5:45 p.m. last year.)

Market 22

497 E. Harbor Hwy. | Maple City | 231.228.6422

Owner Neal Kokowicz is making his annual Paczki Day run to New Palace Bakery in Hamtramck to bring back more than 1,000 pastries—lemon, raspberry, buttercream, chocolate peanut butter and more—to fill pre-orders for Fat Tuesday. Be sure to follow Market 22 on Facebook to place your order next year for authentic paczki! Last year, most of the orders were taken in advance with only a couple of dozen left to sell at the store on Tuesday.

More Delicious Polish Food