4-H Tractor Safety Registration Now Open!

Teens can improve their chances of employment by completing a tractor safety training. MSU Extension will host a 4-H Tractor Safety Program for 14- and 15-year-old youth on Wednesdays, April 4, 11, 18, 25 from 6–8:30 p.m. at the Northwest Michigan Horticultural Research Center (located between Suttons Bay and Traverse City on S. Center Highway).

The written and driving test will be held on Saturday, May 5 from 8:30 a.m.–2:30 p.m. Participants must attend all five sessions to become certified. The cost is $85 per student, which includes the $20 4-H participation fee, classes, manual, certificate and lunch on test day. Some scholarships are available if finances are an issue. Youth must be 14 years of age by June 1, 2018. Space is limited.