On this episode of Lick the Plate, one of the first foodie shows to feature firefighters and paramedics, is back in the firehouse kitchen, this time in Traverse City.

Host David Boylan sits down in the kitchen of Fire Station #1 with Captain Steven Ball and firefighter paramedics Tyler Vandemark, Ken Funk, Jake Steichen, and Vincent Castaneda who share their go-to dishes when it’s their turn to cook, where they eat around Traverse City, music memories, and why they love what they do. The five represent a wide cross section of Midwesterners who hail from downriver Detroit, Caro, Roscommon, Jonesville, and Chicago with a wide variety of backgrounds but a shared passion for their chosen career path.

Regional favorites like pan-seared walleye, backstrap venison, pierogies, and chicken recipes from Bavarian Inn in Frankenmuth are well represented among the guys, although their foodie preferences came out with mentions of sushi and some of the trendier Traverse City restaurants.

“I spent a good chunk of my early years hanging out at the fire station by my house in Royal Oak and always admired the folks that chose that as their livelihood,” host David Boylan says. “So for me to hang in their kitchens over food and good conversation is a cool experience.

“The Traverse City guys were awesome because you can tell they are genuinely stoked to be doing what they do in an amazing location given their shared passion for outdoor sports. Tyler said something that really resonated when I asked him what he liked about his job: ‘Helping someone out on one of their worst days gives me great satisfaction.’ These guys are all solid people and I really enjoy giving them a platform to tell their stories through Lick the Plate.”

