Red Hot Best Voting Starts February 1!
Save the date! Voting for the Red Hot Best of Northern Michigan starts February 1!
New this year, two rounds of voting!
Round 1: February 1–20
Nominate and vote for your Northern Michigan faves in 101 categories.
Round 2: March 1–10
Vote for the final top 10 winners!
If you’re a subscriber to The Daily Splash newsletter, we’ll send you a link to the ballot as soon as it’s live, until then, start thinking about who will receive your Best of Northern Michigan vote! Some favorites among the 101 categories include:
- Endurance Event
- Coffee House
- BBQ Joint
- Pizza Place
- Sledding Hill
- Historic Hotel
- And more!
If you’re not a subscriber, you can sign up free here, or find the Red Hot Best ballot at bestof.mynorth.com on February 1.