Parallel 45 Theatre Presents “Go, Dog. Go!” at City Opera House in Traverse City

Parallel 45 Theatre will present a high-energy adaptation of the classic children’s book Go, Dog. Go! on Sunday, March 4 at City Opera House in Traverse City. Everyone’s favorite dogs come to life in this theatrical experience inspired by P.D. Eastman’s classic adapted by Allison Gregory and Steven Dietz.

The Columbus Dispatch wrote: “With its gentle, bouncy humor and familiar situations, Go, Dog. Go! would make a fitting introduction to theater for even the youngest children, and has enough sly wit to satisfy older children and parents.”

Audience members ages 3 to 103 will be thrilled to follow Red, Blue, Yellow and Green Dog on a madcap romp through the City Opera House, chock full of comedic antics with a contemporary edge. Everyone will be enchanted by this creative re-visiting of the story they know so well, while young children will be spellbound by the physical feats, music and movement of these crazy canines. Whether frolicking in boats, cars or trees, these fun-loving dogs will be sure to delight!

Originally produced at the Seattle Children’s Theatre in 2003, “This play is adapted from a book renowned for its ability to generate fun, learning, adventure and surprise with a minimum of text. It honors the joyous simplicity of the world around us … a child can page through Mr. Eastman’s book night after night and find something remarkable and new with each subsequent reading. We have chosen … to explore the buckets of bliss, wonder, longing and discovery that are waiting for us, for all of us, there,” say playwrights Gregory and Dietz.

Directed by Noah Durham Fried and production-designed by Linda Osborn, Go, Dog. Go! features actors Andy Betka, Sarah Bielman, Christy Burich, Kristina Nichols and Nick Viox, with sound design by Maria Ulrich.

“Some of the most adventurous, forward-thinking theatrical work in the industry is coming from the Theatre for Young Audiences sector. Again and again, theatres across the country are proving that rich, nuanced material can be experienced from an early age. New works for children are increasingly pushing the boundaries on stages across the country,” says Parallel 45 Theatre Artistic Director Kit McKay.

In 2019, Parallel 45 Theatre will launch a summer season in rotating repertory, producing several different plays over the course of the warmer months, including world-class children’s programming informed by the belief that you’re never too young to learn the power of a new perspective.

Ticket/Performance Information

Go, Dog. Go! will be performed at City Opera House ( 106 E. Front Street, Traverse City). Performances are Sunday, March 4 at 1:30 p.m. and 4 p.m. Go, Dog. Go! tickets can be purchased by calling 231.941.8082 x 201 or visiting cityoperahouse.org. Tickets are $14.50. Groups of 10 or more save 10 percent. The show runs approximately 60 minutes and is suitable for ages 3 and up.

More About Parallel 45 Theatre

Parallel 45 Theatre is a professional non-profit theatre company that produces cutting-edge interpretations of classic plays, giving familiar stories new life and fresh relevance. By producing a repertory of reinvented classics and imaginative adaptations, Parallel 45 seeks to entertain, encourage critical thought and inspire conversation in the community. Since 2010, they have invited more than 100 local, national and international trained theatre artists to create engaging, groundbreaking shows, proving that theatre for any age can be exciting, inclusive, and inspiring.

[Read this story featured in Traverse, Northern Michigan’s Magazine about Parallel 45!]

—Press release provided by Parallel 45 Theatre

More for Families