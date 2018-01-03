MyNorth Wine & Weddings, a Match Made in Heaven
Brides, grooms, friends, and families are invited to explore eight wineries on Leelanau and Old Mission peninsulas (the Traverse Wine Coast) and meet wedding vendors including photographers, bridal gown shops, wedding cake bakers, and florists. Did we mention everyone gets a wine taste at each winery? MyNorth Wine & Weddings makes planning your big day fun and stress-free (the way it’s supposed to be)!
Get your tickets! April 21, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Meet wedding experts, artisans, and resources at each winery, including these exhibitors and many more:
- Aurora Cellars
- Black Star Farms
- Blossom Shop
- Blue Bridge Event Center
- Bonobo Vineyards
- Bowers Harbor Vineyard
- Brys Estate Vineyard & Winery
- Chateau Chantal
- Ciccone Vineyard & Winery
- City of Manistee
- Ramsdell Theatre
- Dawn Fresh Catering
- Forty-Five North Vineyard & Winery
- Iron Fish Distillery
- Korner Gem
- Lilies of the Alley
- Michigan Nature Retreat
- Monstrey MacDonald
- Moomers Homemade Ice Cream
- Nature Michigan Retreat
- OES Outdoor Event Services
- One Oak Bride
- Park Place Hotel
- Premier Floral Design
- The Homestead
- To Have & To Hold Bridal Boutique
- The Ridge at Verterra
- Traverse City Golf & Country Club
- Willowbrook Mill
Get your tickets to MyNorth Wine & Weddings at MyNorthTickets.com. Tickets are $30. Designated driver tickets are available for $25. Early Bird Pricing! Through January 31, get tickets for $25 and designated driver tickets for $20. Tickets are available at MyNorthTickets.com.
MyNorth Wine & Weddings is sponsored by Nature Michigan Retreat, Northern Michigan’s premier destination venue and glamping resort. Soak up as much wilderness as your heart desires without leaving behind the creature comforts you crave at the end of an adventurous day. Coming Summer 2018, you will be able to share this stunning place for a day, a stay, or a weekend getaway! Find out more about weddings and events, when tents are bookable, and more at naturemichigan.org.
Win a trip from Nature Michigan Retreat to plan your wedding!
Enter for your chance to win the ultimate wedding planning weekend Up North! Your getaway includes these benefits from Nature Michigan Retreat’s preferred partners:
- Two nights’ lodging in glamorous camping—king size bed, luxurious sheets, down pillows
- $2,500 credit for a dress at One Oak Bride
- Weekend planning consultation from the Revel Rose, Wedding Revelry & Etc.
- $100 dining certificate at La Bécasse, Authentic French Country Cuisine
- Make-up, hair & nails package by Pavlova, European Salon & Day Spa