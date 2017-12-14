Tim Barr, owner of the iconic Art’s Tavern in Glen Arbor talks food, restaurants, music, and life as a longtime Leelanau County resident.

During this episode of Lick the Plate we get the inside scoop on Tim’s stint as a mariner on Great Lakes freighters, memorable concerts he’s seen over the years, and of course, the killer bar food at Art’s including the ketchup injected tater tots. (They’re amazing.) And how could we forget the retractable pool table that sinks into the floor to accommodate larger crowds!

This episode is sponsored by Artichoke Creative.