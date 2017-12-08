Do you know someone who is always searching the shorelines for Petoskey stones? Well, here are 10 beautifully crafted Petoskey stone gifts from ShopMyNorth for the rock lover in your life!

Petoskey Stone Silver Plated Bracelet | $119

Petoskey Stone Heart Pendant (Small) | $55

Petoskey and Leland Blue Necklace | $210

Reversible Petoskey Stone/Leland Blue Sterling Silver Ring | $159

Petoskey Stone Snowman Ornament | $15.99

Sterling Silver Petoskey Stone Rectangle Pendant | $139

Petoskey Stone Pocket Knife | $150

Petoskey Stone Copper Necklace | $119

Petoskey Stone and Frankfort Green Necklace | $109

Great Lakes Proud Petoskey Stone Sticker | $7

Pure Michigan Charms Bracelet | $840

Sleeping Bear Dunes Lover’s Subscription Package | $27.95

