Do you know someone who is always searching the shorelines for Petoskey stones? Well, here are 10 beautifully crafted Petoskey stone gifts from ShopMyNorth for the rock lover in your life!
Petoskey Stone Silver Plated Bracelet | $119
Petoskey Stone Heart Pendant (Small) | $55
Petoskey and Leland Blue Necklace | $210
Reversible Petoskey Stone/Leland Blue Sterling Silver Ring | $159
Petoskey Stone Snowman Ornament | $15.99
Sterling Silver Petoskey Stone Rectangle Pendant | $139
Petoskey Stone Pocket Knife | $150
Petoskey Stone Copper Necklace | $119
Petoskey Stone and Frankfort Green Necklace | $109
Great Lakes Proud Petoskey Stone Sticker | $7
Pure Michigan Charms Bracelet | $840
