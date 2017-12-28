Celebrate 10 Years of Keeping Beer Curious with Right Brain Brewery

You’re Invited! Right Brain Brewery 10th Anniversary Party

Join Right Brain Brewery for a weekend of shenanigans and special beer releases as they celebrate a decade of keeping beer curious! Get an all-access pass for $20 per person, ages 18 years and up. Kiddos are free. Your ticket comes with an adult goodie bag with limited edition 10th anniversary swag.

The epic two-day event (Friday and Saturday, January 26–27), will have special one-offs and barrel-aged beers on tap; BBQ eats; live music featuring Runaway Mule, Delilah DeWylde, K Jones and the Benzie Playboyz; and winter family fun (requires mittens and smiles).

Traveling to Traverse City for Right Brain’s 10th Anniversary Party? Here are some hotel deals for you.

When you call to make your reservation, be sure to mention you’re coming for the Right Brain Brewery Anniversary Party and would like to reserve rooms in their block.

Rooms start at $87/night

Non-Smoking King or Queen Room $79

Non-Smoking Double Queen Room $79

Non-Smoking King Suite $109

Non-Smoking Double Queen Suite $109

Non-Smoking Double Queen Room $ 69

Special Right Brain rates here.

Hotel Guestroom: $99

Tower Guestroom: $129

$119 per night—Make a reservation by calling 866-962-9653 and referencing the code 1801RIGH_001. Or online here with the same code.

