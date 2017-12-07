MyNorth Wedding Contest: Win a Weekend Up North from Nature Michigan Retreat to Plan your Wedding!

Planning a Northern Michigan wedding? Enter for a chance to win the ultimate planning weekend Up North from Nature Michigan Retreat!

Your wedding planning getaway includes these benefits and prizes from Nature Michigan Retreat’s preferred partners:

Two nights’ lodging in glamorous camping—king size bed, luxurious sheets, down pillows

$2,500 credit for a dress at One Oak Bride

Weekend planning consultation from The Revel Rose

$100 dining certificate at La Bécasse, Authentic French Country Cuisine

Make-up, hair & nails package by Pavlova, European Salon & Day Spa

You’ll also want to check out Wine & Weddings! This wedding wine tour will have local vendors at each winery including photographers, bridal gown shops, bakers, florists, and more! Buy 4 tickets or more and get $5 off each one!

Can’t wait to win? Check out Nature Michigan Retreat, Northern Michigan’s premier glamping destination.

When Bryan and Emma found 80 acres of pure, untouched Michigan beauty, they felt they had a duty to protect and share it. They knew this place was perfect for couples, families, and adventurers seeking to build memories and traditions that will last a lifetime, all while soaking in the restorative beauty of the Leelanau Peninsula.

After considering ways to share their passion for untouched nature with revelers and travelers alike, they embarked on the process of building an event center fit to celebrate the most important moments in life. Knowing one day isn’t always enough, they decided to add luxury camping (“glamping”) accommodations. Soak up as much wilderness as your heart desires, without leaving behind the creature comforts you crave at the end of an adventurous day.

Nature Michigan Retreat is booking weddings for Summer 2018 now!