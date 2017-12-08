Home Trends! What’s Hot in Countertops and Flooring

Northern Michigan home professionals from Kitchen Choreography, Stratus Marble and Granite, and Capital Floor Covering & Interior share the latest trends in countertops and flooring.

Who: Angela Goodall, Owner

Kitchen Choreography, Traverse City

Traverse Magazine’s Red Hot Best Kitchen Designer and 2017 Best of Service award winner from Houzz, Angela has some 800 stunning kitchen designs in her portfolio.

What’s hot in countertops:

“The hot trends in hard surfaces continue to be marble lookalikes such as quartzite and manufactured quartz. This super-clean yet classic look is always popular and never goes out of style.” That said, Angela encourages: Don’t be shy about exploring other looks. “For hard surfaces, the sky is the limit!”

Who: Brad Jurik, Owner

Stratus Marble and Granite, Traverse City

Brad started Stratus Marble and Granite in 2000 but has been working with surfaces of one type or another for 30 years. “The intrinsic beauty of natural stone has always inspired me, with its proven durability through the ages,” Brad says. “I love creating functional artwork from these natural elements and helping clients with something beautiful, tangible, substantial and permanent that makes them happy every day.”

What’s hot in countertops:

“Homeowners are still loving natural stone and are now discovering matte, leathered and other textured finishes for unique looks.”

Who: Kelly Bingham, Owner

Capital Floor Covering & Interior, Petoskey

A Petoskey native, Kelly has worked in the design business since 1986, opening her own store in downtown Petoskey in 2011. This summer Capital Floor Covering & Interior moved into spacious new digs on Charlevoix Avenue (US31), just south of downtown Petoskey.

What’s Hot: Gray Flooring!

Gray tones—whether they are in ceramic, hardwood or luxury vinyl tile. There are infinite shades of it from gray-brown to dove to charcoal gray and more.

