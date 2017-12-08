Fun with Red and Green: Holiday Decor for Your Northern Michigan Home

Get into the Christmas spirit with this fun holiday decor, all found at Northern Michigan stores!

Vintage Christmas Bag

Empireblu Vintage Furnishings, Traverse City, 231.944.0643 | $89

Sign

The Red Dresser, Traverse City, 231.929.8150 | $60

Vintage Christmas Candy Jar

Empireblu Vintage Furnishings, Traverse City, 231.944.0643 | $9

Winter Pumpkin

Boyer Glassworks, Harbor Springs, 231.526.6359 | $275

Cork Holder

The Red Dresser, Traverse City, 231.929.8150 | $19.50

Boxwood Tree

Monarch Garden & Floral Design, 317 E Mitchell St, Petoskey, 231.347.7449 | $299.95

Faux Martini

Reid Furniture, Petoskey, 231.347.2942 | $39

Green Dog

Reid Furniture, Petoskey, 231.347.2942 | $129

Boot Vase

Reid Furniture, Petoskey, 231.347.2942| $59

Infant Stocking Hat

The Red Dresser, Traverse City, 231.929.8150 | $34

Lamp

Nest Grand Traverse, Traverse City, 231.946.0232 | $299

Northwoods Hat

The Red Dresser, Traverse City, 231.929.8150 | $22

