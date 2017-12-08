Fun with Red and Green: Holiday Decor for Your Northern Michigan Home
Get into the Christmas spirit with this fun holiday decor, all found at Northern Michigan stores!
Vintage Christmas Bag
Empireblu Vintage Furnishings, Traverse City, 231.944.0643 | $89
Sign
The Red Dresser, Traverse City, 231.929.8150 | $60
Vintage Christmas Candy Jar
Empireblu Vintage Furnishings, Traverse City, 231.944.0643 | $9
Winter Pumpkin
Boyer Glassworks, Harbor Springs, 231.526.6359 | $275
Cork Holder
The Red Dresser, Traverse City, 231.929.8150 | $19.50
Boxwood Tree
Monarch Garden & Floral Design, 317 E Mitchell St, Petoskey, 231.347.7449 | $299.95
Faux Martini
Reid Furniture, Petoskey, 231.347.2942 | $39
Green Dog
Reid Furniture, Petoskey, 231.347.2942 | $129
Boot Vase
Reid Furniture, Petoskey, 231.347.2942| $59
Infant Stocking Hat
The Red Dresser, Traverse City, 231.929.8150 | $34
Lamp
Nest Grand Traverse, Traverse City, 231.946.0232 | $299
Northwoods Hat
The Red Dresser, Traverse City, 231.929.8150 | $22
