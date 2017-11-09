It’s a fun new episode of Lick the Plate on MyNorth.com with Russell Springsteen from Traverse City’s Right Brain Brewery.

Russ talks about growing up in the small town of Durand, wrestling in Germany (and drinking beer), and finding his early calling as a barber. Then the brewery thing happened and the rest is history. We talk food, restaurants, music and the MyNorth Beer Week Tour happening November 10–18 during Traverse City Beer Week.

