Lick the Plate Podcast: Episode 3 Bistro FouFou

By on November 21, 2017
Bistro FouFou

We’re chatting with Chef Guillaume Hazaël-Massieux who brings his French training to the kitchens of Bistro FouFou and La Bécasse.

Congratulations to Kathleen L. winner of the $50 gift card to Bistro FouFou! Follow MyNorth on Facebook for more Lick the Plate giveaways!

This week on Lick the Plate on MyNorth.com host David Boylan talks food, restaurants and music with Guillaume Hazaël-Massieux. Guillaume graduated from École des Arts Culinaires et de l’hotellerie in Lyon, France, which is now known as L’Institut Paul Bocuse, for the celebrity chef and French food icon who presides over the university. Hazaël-Massieux brings the discipline and rigor of his French training to the kitchen of Bistro FouFou in Traverse City. His food is influenced by his childhood experiences in the West Indies and his mother’s renditions of the country foods typical of her childhood home in the east of France. Hazaël-Massieux is also the chef-owner of La Bécasse, a French country restaurant in Burdickville.

This episode is sponsored by Artichoke Creative. 

Chef Guillaume takes us to the delicious realm of French food.
Try his gratin recipes. 

Lick the Plate on MyNorth.com host David Boylan has a long history in the Northwest Michigan area. His ties include a sibling cherry farm in Empire, participating as a regular judge at the Empire Asparagus Festival, featuring local chefs on his “Summer in Michigan” series on Lick the Plate on 93.9 The River in Detroit and Windsor, visiting area ports as a First Mate on a corporate yacht through college, and as a longtime Great Lakes surfer.

In addition to hosting Lick the Plate on MyNorth.com and 93.9 The River in Michigan, his show also airs on FM 94.9, KSON, and Sunny 98.1 in San Diego, and can be found in the print and digital editions of Edible San Diego and The Coast News in Encinitas, California. When he is not busy telling culinary stories in several markets, he runs Artichoke Creative, a boutique digital marketing firm. He is an avid fisherman, gardener, cook, surfer, sailor, runner, and is the youngest of six, all of whom share his gift of storytelling.

