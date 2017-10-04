MyNorth.comMyNorth.com

Man Cave, Elevated: Decor for Your Northern Michigan Home

By on October 4, 2017
man cave

Elevate your man cave and impress your friends with these furnishings—all found in Northern Michigan stores.

Climbing Man: Chatham House Interior Design, Petoskey, 231.881.9290 | $88

Bigfoot Mug: Proceeds of mug sales provide one week of water for someone in need. Betsie Bay Furniture, Frankfort, 231.352.4202 | $19

Gold-Plated Flask: Sanctuary, Mercado in The Village at Grand Traverse, Traverse City, 231.932.0775 | $25

Bar Table: At Home, Suttons Bay, 231.271.4664 | $708

Beer Sign: Ginger Snaps, Elk Rapids, 231.264.8922 | $120

Ceramic Brook Trout: Sporck Tileart, Suttons Bay, 231.409.1331 | $85

Blunder (the dog): Oil on Canvas, by John F. Herring, London, 1839, Suttons Bay Galleries, Suttons Bay, 231.499.4850 | price upon request

Pipe Lamp: At Home, Suttons Bay, 231.271.4664 | $250

Liquor Decanters: The Quiet Moose, Petoskey, 231.348.5353 | $149; $139

Decanter Trays: The Quiet Moose, Petoskey, 231.348.5353 | Set of two, $315

