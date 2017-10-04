Man Cave, Elevated: Decor for Your Northern Michigan Home

Elevate your man cave and impress your friends with these furnishings—all found in Northern Michigan stores.

Climbing Man: Chatham House Interior Design, Petoskey, 231.881.9290 | $88

Bigfoot Mug: Proceeds of mug sales provide one week of water for someone in need. Betsie Bay Furniture, Frankfort, 231.352.4202 | $19

Gold-Plated Flask: Sanctuary, Mercado in The Village at Grand Traverse, Traverse City, 231.932.0775 | $25

Bar Table: At Home, Suttons Bay, 231.271.4664 | $708

Beer Sign: Ginger Snaps, Elk Rapids, 231.264.8922 | $120

Ceramic Brook Trout: Sporck Tileart, Suttons Bay, 231.409.1331 | $85

Blunder (the dog): Oil on Canvas, by John F. Herring, London, 1839, Suttons Bay Galleries, Suttons Bay, 231.499.4850 | price upon request

Pipe Lamp: At Home, Suttons Bay, 231.271.4664 | $250

Liquor Decanters: The Quiet Moose, Petoskey, 231.348.5353 | $149; $139

Decanter Trays: The Quiet Moose, Petoskey, 231.348.5353 | Set of two, $315

