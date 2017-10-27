We sit down with Jennifer Blakeslee, executive chef/co-owner at The Cooks’ House to talk about her unconventional road to becoming a chef, music (she had a stint at a Kalamazoo record store), where she likes to eat in Traverse City, and more.

Lick the Plate launches on MyNorth with Jennifer Blakeslee from The Cooks’ House. Along with partner Eric Patterson, Jennifer has established The Cooks’ House as one of the most respected restaurants in Michigan and among the best Lick the Plate has experienced—anywhere. Jennifer grew up in Lake Leelanau and her road to becoming a chef was far from traditional. She has a dance background and started cooking on a ranch in Colorado. She met Eric in Las Vegas at Andre Rochat’s two-star Michelin restaurant, André’s, before the cooking duo decided to return to Jen’s native Traverse City and open an eatery of their own centered on local, sustainable cuisine. The Cooks’ House has been lauded by Chef Mario Batali and Traverse, Northern Michigan’s Magazine. Visit www.cookshousetc.com for events and reservations.

