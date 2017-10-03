Home Trends! What’s Hot in Kitchen Appliances

Northern Michigan home professionals share the latest trends in kitchen appliances. Thanks to Designs by Dawn in Petoskey, Max’s Service in Traverse City and Witbeck/Big George’s of Harbor Springs!

Who: Dawn Whyte

Designs By Dawn, Petoskey

Principal owner and designer at Designs by Dawn in Petoskey, Dawn Whyte has been designing kitchens, baths and more since 1998. Dawn just opened her own showroom around the corner on Mitchell Street.

What’s Hot: Professional looking, restaurant-style appliances

Everyone wants to be a professional chef at home!

Featured photo above: PRG486JDG Thermador 48″ Professional Series six burner with griddle pro grand commercial depth natural gas range

Who: Linda Richter

Witbeck/Big George’s, Harbor Springs

Currently the appliance specialist at Witbeck/Big George’s in Harbor Springs, Linda has worked in the interior design industry for 25 years. Linda just finished a remodel of her lake house and says, “Now I fully understand how my clients feel during their projects!”

What’s Hot: Technology!

WIFI-Bluetooth enabled appliances—preheat your oven, get an alert when the fridge door is left open, find out when the washer and dryer are finished …

Below: GE Café CT9070SHSS wall mounted electric convection oven—stainless steel.

Who: Jeff Owens

Max’s Service, Traverse City

The third generation of the Crandall-Owens family to operate Max’s Service and Appliance in downtown Traverse City, Jeff has seen appliance finishes run the gamut from white to the baby-pink 1964 GE range on display (for nostalgic purposes) in the window of Max’s showroom on State Street in Traverse City.

What’s Hot: Black Stainless

Its really been selling and is a great alternative to real stainless.

Below: GE Cafe´™ Series 27.8 Cu. Ft. French-Door Refrigerator with Keurig® K-Cup® Brewing System in black stainless

