Libby’s Picks: Can’t-Miss Northern Michigan Kid Events August 19–25

Northern Michigan’s largest event calendar, the MyNorth Calendar, highlights amazing things going on across the North—from Traverse City to Bellaire and Charlevoix. Each week, we pick our favorite events to share with you. Curated by MyNorth’s Calendar Editor, Libby Stallman, here’s what’s happening Up North this week for kids!

August 19 | 30th Annual Rubber Ducky Main Festival and Race

2000 rubber ducks race down Intermediate River. Children’s activities, sidewalk sales, Duckling Park with games and large inflatables, movies, crafts and more in downtown Bellaire. The festival runs through August 20.

August 19 | 50th Annual Buckley Old Engine Show

A “museum” of 1,000+ antique tractors and engines run by steam, historic harvesting exhibit daily, woodworking, flea market, arts and crafts, swap meet, threshing and baling, music, parades, free steam train rides, sawmill, veneer mill, kids play area and scavenger hunt, cider mill demo, farm demonstrations, threshing and straw baling, railroad speeder rides, great food concessions and much more! Camping available. Runs through August 20.

August 19 | Campbell Community Playground Ribbon Cutting

Mark your calendars for Saturday, 11 a.m.–2 p.m., for the new Campbell Community Playground at the GT Civic Center ribbon cutting and celebration! Enjoy live music, open swim and the Aquaglide experience from noon–2 p.m., activities for all ages including a bounce house, carnival games, and bingo! Eat free food from Jimmy John’s and do a test drive to have $10 donated to the Easling Pool Renovation Fund! For more information visit: www.grandtraverse.org/parks or call 231.922.4818.

August 21–24 | Art Workshops for Youth

Clay Camp: Fur, Fins and Feathers. Blackbird Arts, Traverse City. Advance registration is required by phone 231.421.8085 or online at blackbirdartstc.com.

August 21 | Intensive Musical Theatre Camp

One week camp at Old Town Playhouse for ages 8 to 16 years. Fast and fun! This program packs a lot in just one week. Students rehearse the musical Seussical, Kids with minimal sets and costumes. Camp meets Monday–Friday from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. for the third session, August 21– August 25 with performances on August 26. Tuition: $195.

August 23 | Sprout Scouts Program

Explore hands-on gardening activities for kids with the Sprout Scouts program. Charlevoix Public Library, Wednesdays at 10:30 a.m. 231.547.2651.

August 25 | Story Hour

Horizon Books Story Hour for kids every Friday at 10 a.m.

