Libby’s Picks: Can’t-Miss Northern Michigan Events August 14–21

Northern Michigan’s largest event calendar, the MyNorth Calendar, highlights amazing things going on across the North—from Frankfort and Buckley to Traverse City, Bellaire and Gaylord. Each week, we pick our favorite events to share with you. Curated by MyNorth’s Calendar Editor, Libby Stallman, here’s what’s happening Up North!

August 12–19 | Ostego County Fair

Old-fashioned family fair with a carnival, food, grandstand events, free attractions, rides, games and farm animals. Otsego County Fairgrounds, Gaylord, 989.732.3811.

August 16–20 | Annual Rubber Ducky Festival

The 30th Annual Rubber Ducky Festival includes music, games, movies, parades, arts and crafts and a yellow duck race down the Intermediate River, Bellaire.

August 17 | Jethro Tull

The legendary classic rock band Jethro Tull by Ian Anderson performs at Interlochen Arts Academy.

August 17–20 | 50th Annual Buckley Old Engine Show

A “museum” of 1,000+ antique tractors and engines run by steam, historic harvesting exhibit daily, woodworking, flea market, arts and crafts, swap meet, threshing and baling, music, parades, free steam train rides, sawmill, veneer mill, kids play area and scavenger hunt, cider mill demo, farm demonstrations, threshing and straw baling, railroad speeder rides, great food concessions and much more! Camping available. 231.269.3669.

August 18 | Frankfort Art Fair

Find Frankfort’s Annual Art Fair in Market Square Park, just blocks from beautiful Lake Michigan.

August 19 | Dune Dash

The Dune Dash is a 4-mile scenic walk/run along the Sleeping Bear Heritage Trail.

August 21 | Solar Eclipse

If you aren’t able to get into the path of totality for the biggest celestial event of the year, you can view the Solar Eclipse through the telescope at Headlands, but only 78 percent of the Sun will appear to be eclipsed from this location, an Emmet County Park on the Straights of Mackinac.

