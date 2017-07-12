Periwinkle Garden Club Hosts Garden Walk in Beulah/Frankfort Area

The Garden Walk will feature seven delightful gardens in the Beulah area, with refreshments at St. Andrew’s Presbyterian Church. While enjoying a break at the church, visitors may also see a lovely memorial garden and a new perennial bed that was planted in 2016. Proceeds from the event will be used to enhance the Periwinkle Garden Club’s many projects within the City of Frankfort.

This self-guided tour will include six beautiful private gardens and one public garden. The gardens may be viewed in any order from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Friday, July 14. A map of the tour will be printed on the tickets, which may be purchased at Hull’s of Frankfort and Crystal Crate and Cargo in downtown Beulah. Cost: $8 in advance; $10 on the day of the walk. Suzie Anderson, former Periwinkle Garden Club president and certified Master Gardener, shares her top five garden tips: