9 Best Landscapers in Northern Michigan

More than 10,000 voters from across the state weighed in on 101 things they love about Northern Michigan. Their votes determined over 300 Red Hot Best winners and 700 honorable mentions. Here you’ll find the best landscapers in Northern Michigan!

First place: Barnwell Landscape & Garden, Mackinac Island

Think of landscaper Jack Barnwell as the beautician to this star of an island.

Tied second: Traverse Outdoor, Traverse City

Tied second: Pine Hill Nursery, Traverse City

Third place: Drost Landscaping, Petoskey

More Red Hot Best landscapers in Northern Michigan:

Get your copy of the June 2017 issue of Traverse, Northern Michigan’s Magazine for the complete list of over 300 Red Hot Best winners! Subscribe and get the June issue plus 12 months of Traverse Magazine for year-round travel ideas and food recommendations!

More Garden Inspiration: