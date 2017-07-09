9 Best Landscapers in Northern Michigan
More than 10,000 voters from across the state weighed in on 101 things they love about Northern Michigan. Their votes determined over 300 Red Hot Best winners and 700 honorable mentions. Here you’ll find the best landscapers in Northern Michigan!
First place: Barnwell Landscape & Garden, Mackinac Island
Think of landscaper Jack Barnwell as the beautician to this star of an island.
Tied second: Traverse Outdoor, Traverse City
Tied second: Pine Hill Nursery, Traverse City
Third place: Drost Landscaping, Petoskey
More Red Hot Best landscapers in Northern Michigan:
- Zimmerman Landscaping (Four Seasons Nursery), Traverse City
- Sustainable Site Solutions, Frankfort
- 365 Outdoor, Elk Rapids
- Barker Creek Nursery & Landscaping, Williamsburg
- Blue Star Landscape Supply, Traverse City
