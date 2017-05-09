9 Spring-Inspired Recipes for Mother’s Day
Photo by Todd Zawistowski
A gourmet breakfast in bed (and lunch and dinner) is the perfect way to say thank you on Mother’s Day. Make these spring-inspired recipes for mom this weekend.
Recipe: Morel Thyme Bread
Recipe: Maple Pecan Ice Cream
Recipe: Morbier Gratin Potatoes
Recipe: Lamb Shoulder Hash, Poached Duck Eggs and Raclette Sauce
Recipe: Pecan Bars
Recipe: Asparagus Frittata with Tots Crust
Recipe: Fresh Basil & Asparagus Soufflé
Recipe: Grilled Trout with Mint and Sage
Recipe: Grilled Morel Pizza
