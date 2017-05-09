MyNorth.comMyNorth.com

9 Spring-Inspired Recipes for Mother’s Day

By on May 10, 2017
mother's day recipesPhoto by Todd Zawistowski

A gourmet breakfast in bed (and lunch and dinner) is the perfect way to say thank you on Mother’s Day. Make these spring-inspired recipes for mom this weekend.

Recipe: Morel Thyme Bread

Recipe: Maple Pecan Ice Cream

Recipe: Morbier Gratin Potatoes

Recipe: Lamb Shoulder Hash, Poached Duck Eggs and Raclette Sauce

Recipe: Pecan Bars

Recipe: Asparagus Frittata with Tots Crust

Recipe: Fresh Basil & Asparagus Soufflé

Recipe: Grilled Trout with Mint and Sage

morel pizza

Recipe: Grilled Morel Pizza

