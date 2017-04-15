Win a Two-Night Family Vacation for Four in a Beautiful Cottage at Crystal Mountain!

This contest has ended.

Enter for your chance to win a two-night family vacation for four at Crystal Mountain in a beautiful cottage!

This fabulous prize package includes two nights of lodging in a two or three bedroom cottage!

A summer vacation that’s an all-inclusive way to experience a mountain of summer fun—at Crystal Mountain. Your passport to summer fun includes lodging plus UNLIMITED use of the following activities during your stay:

• The Edge Adventure Course

• Crystal Coaster Alpine Slide

• Vertical Edge Climbing Wall

• Disc Golf & Disc Rental

• Twilight Golf on our Betsie Valley Course (cart not included)

• Two daily Mountain Crafts (Tie-Dye Bandana, Tube-a-Licious Candy, Glitter Tattoos, Hair Wraps and more)

• Movie Rentals

• A two-hour standard Bike Rental per person, per day

PLUS 10% off Adventure Camp, Tubing Trips, Paintball, Laser Tag and Build-a-Buddy kits!

All houseguests enjoy complimentary Crystal Clipper chairlift rides (available Wednesdays and Saturdays), family campfires, field games, Music on the Mountain, Michigan Legacy Art Park and Summer Sounds Concert Series, outdoor movies, Park at Water’s Edge Outdoor Pool & Water Playground, Peak Fitness Center, indoor pool and hot tub, fitness classes, yoga, water aerobics, tennis courts and tennis equipment rental.



