Trending Strong: Realtors Share Thoughts on Northern Michigan Real Estate Market

The shortage of homes, particularly the so-called affordable homes, and the increasing cost of borrowing money are potential pitfalls for the market in 2017. While interest rates remain historically low, they are rising. Those are the factors cited by the National Association of Realtors (NAR) as reasons for a projected slowdown in growth for the real estate market. But a shrinking inventory is also a sign of a strong market, as it means people are buying. That desire and consumer confidence lead many in the real estate industry to believe the rest of 2017 holds great promise. “I’m real optimistic. I think it’s going to be a good year,” says Pat O’Brien, of Pat O’Brien and Associates, in Boyne City.

Optimism is echoed by Perry Pentiuk, of Venture Properties. “I’m thinking the recovery is continuing,” says Pentiuk, who works mostly in Grand Traverse and Leelanau Counties. “I don’t see it slowing down. This will be another really good year.”

Another reason for the rosy outlook is that things didn’t slow down the last two quarters of 2016, an election year. Realtors say the buying public typically waits until after the election to pull the trigger on buying, regardless of who the candidates are or who the winner is. “In my 28 years in real estate, during an election year [the market] gets real soft. This [past] year it never did that,” says Jim Richardson, who manages the Coldwell Banker Schmidt offices in downtown Bellaire and at Shanty Creek Resort. And even though the market always slows down in the winter, Richardson says his office remained busy. “We’ve started out good. Our showings are up and the phones are ringing. I think it’s going to be a good year.”

“It’s all moving in the right direction,” agrees Rik Lobenherz of Real Estate One in Charlevoix. He says the sales numbers in the areas he deals with—Antrim, Charlevoix and Emmet Counties—are all up, in both the number of properties sold and the average price. Another positive number is the one number that is down—the average days a property stays on the market before it sells. Plus: “There’s a higher percentage (of properties) selling,” he says.