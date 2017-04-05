Restaurants Serving Easter Brunch in Northern Michigan
Easter brunch is one of our favorite meals of the year. And with special menu items like bourbon and brown sugar glazed carrots, dark chocolate and salted caramel waffles, and rhubarb cobbler with housemade cinnamon ice cream, these Northern Michigan restaurants know how to brunch. (One of them will even have a 3-foot-tall Belgian chocolate fountain!)
If you can’t make it out to brunch, try these decadent Easter recipes at home.
The Sagamore Room, Inn at Bay Harbor
3600 Village Harbor Drive | Bay Harbor | 855.332.4648
Sunday, April 16 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Reservations recommended: 855.332.4648.
Cost: $28 per person; ages 12 and under $14; ages 5 and under free.
Ginger honey bruleed ham, chocolate hazelnut torte and créme Fraiche whipped potatoes are just a few of the things to look forward to on this special Easter menu. View the full menu.
Apache Trout Grill
13671 S. West Bayshore Drive | Traverse City | 231.947.7079
Sunday, April 16 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. No reservations.
Savor the hand-carved prime rib, brown sugar glazed ham, made-to-order omelets and crepes, loaded mac ‘n cheese, an incredible dessert display and much more.
The Franklin
160 E. Front Street | Traverse City | 231.943.2727
Enjoy a full brunch menu with fresh squeezed orange juice for the Mimosa lover as well as other custom cocktails to complement every dish. Some of the house favorites include the smoked salmon benedict, breakfast pizza, and homemade pancakes with housemade chicken gouda sausage.
amical
229 E. Front Street | Traverse City | 231.941.8888
Sunday, April 16 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Amical is offering their regular brunch menu as well as these additional Easter specials …
- Crab Cake Benedict: two petite jumbo lump crab cakes, poached eggs, hollandaise, breakfast potatoes, fresh fruit | $14
- Fresh Michigan Whitefish: fresh herb-crusted whitefish, parmesan polenta, roasted red pepper vinaigrette, fried capers, fresh arugula | $14
- Braised Beef Short Rib: espresso rubbed, New Holland Stout demi-glace, buttermilk mashed potatoes, haricot verts | $16
Crystal Cafe
1681 Benzie Hwy. | Benzonia | 231.882.9565
Saturday, April 15 and Sunday, April 16
Crystal Cafe will be offering a special menu for Easter brunch featuring a few favorites and many new dishes not available on the regular menu. Try one of the GLUTEN-FREE benedicts, with a homemade gluten-free English muffin. Plate prices range from $6–$15.
- Smoked Salmon Benedict with Creamed Leeks and Dill
- Dark Chocolate & Salted Caramel Waffle
- Gluten-free Carrot Cake Buckwheat Pancakes
- Strawberry Rhubarb Shortcake
- Lamb Gyro Burger
- Baked Ham Plate with Asparagus and Roasted Carrots
- Roasted Vegetable Salad
- Skillet Sticky Bun
- and more!
Grey Gables Restaurant & Catering
308 Belvedere Avenue | Charlevoix | 231.547.9261
Sunday, April 16 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. (closed Sunday dinner)
Cost: $24.95 adults, $14.95 children under 12
Enjoy a 3-foot Belgian chocolate fountain, full dessert bar, maple pork sausage and more! Here’s just a small taste of the menu …
- Buttermilk Biscuits & Sausage Gravy
- Peel-n-Eat Shrimp
- Carved Organic Grass Fed Beef ‘Steamship Round’
- Poached Eggs Benedict with Crisp Bacon & Truffle Hollandaise
- Roasted Pork Brisket with Parmesan Polenta
- BBQ American Fries
- Smoked Salmon Spread & Mini Bagels
- Scones, Glazed Cinnamon Rolls
The Rowe Inn
6303 East Jordan Road | Ellsworth | 231.588.7351
Sunday, April 16 from noon to 8 p.m.
Three Courses (Choices) $35 Per Person
Reservations required: 231.588.7351 or [email protected] (advise of any dietary restrictions when making the reservation)
Starters
Sorrel Soup with Tarragon Crème Fraîche, Deviled Local Duck Eggs, Whitefish Caviar, Pickled Vegetables, Warm Carrot Salad (Parsnip, Scallion, Feta, Spinach, Lemon Vinagrette)
Entrées
Housemade Potato Gnocci, Grilled Pork Tenderloin, Broiled Red Snapper
Desserts
Honey Bourbon Crème Brûlée, Carrot Cupcake with Cream Cheese Frosting, Rhubarb Cobbler with Housemade Cinnamon Ice Cream