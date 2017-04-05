Restaurants Serving Easter Brunch in Northern Michigan

Easter brunch is one of our favorite meals of the year. And with special menu items like bourbon and brown sugar glazed carrots, dark chocolate and salted caramel waffles, and rhubarb cobbler with housemade cinnamon ice cream, these Northern Michigan restaurants know how to brunch. (One of them will even have a 3-foot-tall Belgian chocolate fountain!)

If you can’t make it out to brunch, try these decadent Easter recipes at home.

3600 Village Harbor Drive | Bay Harbor | 855.332.4648

Sunday, April 16 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Reservations recommended: 855.332.4648.

Cost: $28 per person; ages 12 and under $14; ages 5 and under free.

Ginger honey bruleed ham, chocolate hazelnut torte and créme Fraiche whipped potatoes are just a few of the things to look forward to on this special Easter menu. View the full menu.

13671 S. West Bayshore Drive | Traverse City | 231.947.7079

Sunday, April 16 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. No reservations.

Savor the hand-carved prime rib, brown sugar glazed ham, made-to-order omelets and crepes, loaded mac ‘n cheese, an incredible dessert display and much more.

160 E. Front Street | Traverse City | 231.943.2727

Enjoy a full brunch menu with fresh squeezed orange juice for the Mimosa lover as well as other custom cocktails to complement every dish. Some of the house favorites include the smoked salmon benedict, breakfast pizza, and homemade pancakes with housemade chicken gouda sausage.

229 E. Front Street | Traverse City | 231.941.8888

Sunday, April 16 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Amical is offering their regular brunch menu as well as these additional Easter specials …

Crab Cake Benedict: two petite jumbo lump crab cakes, poached eggs, hollandaise, breakfast potatoes, fresh fruit | $14

Fresh Michigan Whitefish: fresh herb-crusted whitefish, parmesan polenta, roasted red pepper vinaigrette, fried capers, fresh arugula | $14

Braised Beef Short Rib: espresso rubbed, New Holland Stout demi-glace, buttermilk mashed potatoes, haricot verts | $16

1681 Benzie Hwy. | Benzonia | 231.882.9565

Saturday, April 15 and Sunday, April 16

Crystal Cafe will be offering a special menu for Easter brunch featuring a few favorites and many new dishes not available on the regular menu. Try one of the GLUTEN-FREE benedicts, with a homemade gluten-free English muffin. Plate prices range from $6–$15.

Easter Brunch Menu

Smoked Salmon Benedict with Creamed Leeks and Dill

Dark Chocolate & Salted Caramel Waffle

Gluten-free Carrot Cake Buckwheat Pancakes

Strawberry Rhubarb Shortcake

Lamb Gyro Burger

Baked Ham Plate with Asparagus and Roasted Carrots

Roasted Vegetable Salad

Skillet Sticky Bun

and more!

308 Belvedere Avenue | Charlevoix | 231.547.9261

Sunday, April 16 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. (closed Sunday dinner)

Cost: $24.95 adults, $14.95 children under 12

Enjoy a 3-foot Belgian chocolate fountain, full dessert bar, maple pork sausage and more! Here’s just a small taste of the menu …

Buttermilk Biscuits & Sausage Gravy

Peel-n-Eat Shrimp

Carved Organic Grass Fed Beef ‘Steamship Round’

Poached Eggs Benedict with Crisp Bacon & Truffle Hollandaise

Roasted Pork Brisket with Parmesan Polenta

BBQ American Fries

Smoked Salmon Spread & Mini Bagels

Scones, Glazed Cinnamon Rolls

6303 East Jordan Road | Ellsworth | 231.588.7351

Sunday, April 16 from noon to 8 p.m.

Three Courses (Choices) $35 Per Person

Reservations required: 231.588.7351 or [email protected] (advise of any dietary restrictions when making the reservation)

Starters

Sorrel Soup with Tarragon Crème Fraîche, Deviled Local Duck Eggs, Whitefish Caviar, Pickled Vegetables, Warm Carrot Salad (Parsnip, Scallion, Feta, Spinach, Lemon Vinagrette)

Entrées

Housemade Potato Gnocci, Grilled Pork Tenderloin, Broiled Red Snapper

Desserts

Honey Bourbon Crème Brûlée, Carrot Cupcake with Cream Cheese Frosting, Rhubarb Cobbler with Housemade Cinnamon Ice Cream

More Easter Fun in Northern Michigan