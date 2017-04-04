Bellaire Bed & Breakfast: House of Seven Gardens

First-time guests might check into the historic Bellaire B&B for its proximity to a variety of Northern Michigan attractions. But they return, again and again, for the Victorian ambiance and serene gardens. Past Owners aptly called the property Breezy Hill, a name that still seems especially appropriate in the spring when the scent of lily of the valley and French lilacs drifts across the front porch.

This article was featured in the April 2017 issue of Northern Home & Cottage. Subscribe for stunning home ideas delivered to your door.

“I blame our friends,” Jim Walker says with a laugh when asked why, in 1997, he and partner Dave Schulz decided to open a bed and breakfast in the sweet, riverside village of Bellaire—close to the beautiful 14-lake Chain of Lakes and within walking distance of the hip and hopping Short’s microbrew pub. “Over the years, coworkers and friends would stay with us, and they’d all leave saying, ‘You’re such wonderful hosts – you should open a B&B,” he remembers. Eventually, Jim and Dave took the hint. The result is the rambling, lemon yellow Victorian Bellaire B&B—a place that exudes charm, serenity and hospitality.