11 Happening Happy Hour Hot Spots in Traverse City

Check out these Traverse City Happy Hour hot spots for the best deals in town. (Note: specials are subject to change!)

Right Brain Brewery

A short drive from downtown, Right Brain Brewery is quirky and inviting. Monday through Friday from 3 to 6 p.m. enjoy $4.50 pints and $3.75 mug fills for members (excludes premium beers). Daily specials like Taco Night are also popular with the regulars. See the full schedule here.

Bistro FouFou

Located on Cass near Front Street in a former firehouse, this is an intimate place to catch up with friends. Order a glass or two of wine and split some classic French appetizers. Happy Hour is Monday through Thursday from 4 to 7 p.m. and Friday & Saturday from 4 to 6 p.m. Check out the special menu here (steamed mussels, short rib sliders, spicy tuna tartare … yes, please!).

Blue Tractor

This casual, old-school American restaurant is a great place to grab a beer to wash down an order of macaroni and cheese or a pulled pork sandwich. Happy Hour runs Monday through Friday from 3 to 6 p.m. featuring $3 pints and 12-ounce bottles along with $5 classic pizzas and slider baskets. And, if it’s that kind of Sunday, the $1.50 Bloody Mary special simply can’t be beat.

Firefly

Located on the banks of the Boardman River, Firefly believes every day should have a happy hour (and it goes from 3–6 p.m. every day except Sunday—which is ALL DAY happy hour!). Enjoy $3 chardonnay, $2 drinks and $1 off drafts. You’ve also got to check out their daily specials like sushi day and half-off martinis. Reserve your table online.

The Parlor

Kitty-corner from Firefly, The Parlor serves up distinguished drinks in a relaxed, yet upscale setting. The lounge is set in a restored warehouse (notice the ancient nails/coat-hangers jutting out of support posts) on Lake Avenue.

Monday–Saturday: Half off Happy Hour from 3–7 p.m., ALL drinks are 50 percent off (25 percent off food menu)

Monday: Half off Happy Hour all night

Tuesday: Half off entire beer selection all night

Wednesday: Half off all glasses and bottles of wine all night

Check out The Parlor’s signature cocktail the smokestack.

North Peak

Occupying a former candy factory, this restaurant is now known for its burgers, white cheddar ale soup, and, of course, craft beer. Sunday through Friday get $1 off all alcohol and $1 off all appetizers and pizzas from 3–6 p.m.

Traverse City Whiskey Company

Stop by the tasting room on 14 Street Monday through Thursday from 3–7 p.m. for $6 cocktails (regular prices range from $7 to $9). Enjoy extended Happy Hour pricing until 8 p.m. on nights with live music—every other Wednesday and Thursday!

Red Ginger

This modern, downtown Asian restaurant is the perfect place to start your night out on the town with daily Happy Hours from 3–6 p.m. The sushi and martinis … must trys! Check out the full menu here.

Gaijin

East meets Midwest at this new downtown restaurant serving Japanese comfort food like ramen bowls, dumplings and bao buns. Daily Happy Hour specials (from 3–6 p.m.) include $6 saké and yaki, $7 beer and bao and a $7 saké bomb. If you haven’t stopped in yet, get a taste of the menu with these photos.

Earthen Ales

This new Traverse City brewery is tucked behind the Grand Traverse Commons by the water tower. Take $1 off pints and $.50 off half pints from 4 to 6 p.m. Monday–Friday.

Minervas

Belly on up to the bar at this restaurant tucked into downtown’s venerable Park Place Hotel and order up a Happy Hour special (available in the bar only) Monday through Friday from 4–6 p.m. and 9–11 p.m.

Happy Hour Food Specials:

$6 One-Topping Pizzas

$6.50 Specialty Pizzas and Flatbreads, Wings, Chicken Quesadilla, and Nachos

$4 Park Ale Cheese and Chips

$2.50 Chips and Salsa

$3 Basket of Fries

Happy Hour Drink Specials:

$2.50 Pints

$4.50 Craft Pints and House wines

$3.50 Well Drinks

$4 House Made Bloody Marys and Smirnoff Flavored Vodka Drinks

Article contributors: Adrienne Roberts, Carly Simpson