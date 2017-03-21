Mario Batali Shares Entrée Recipe He Served to Obamas at Final State Dinner

To prepare the broccoli rabe, trim stems, bring 4 quarts of water to a boil in a large pot and add 2 tablespoons kosher salt. Add the greens and blanch until crisp-tender, about 2 minutes, and plunge into an ice bath. In a medium sautée pan over medium-high heat, add olive oil and garlic and stir to be sure it doesn’t burn. Add the broccoli rabe and cook until the greens are flavored and cooked through with a slight bite, about 5 minutes. Finish with salt and pepper and a squeeze of lemon juice.

Carefully unwrap the beef roll and, using a very sharp knife, cut it between the ties into six 11⁄2-inch-thick pinwheels. Brush gently on both sides with the remaining 3 tablespoons olive oil and season with salt and pepper.

Gently lay the pinwheels in a hot nonstick sautée pan and cook, unmoved, for 5 to 7 minutes. Using a spatula, carefully turn each pinwheel over and cook for 4 minutes longer for medium-rare. (Don’t be alarmed if some of the cheese in the stuffing starts to melt and char, making kind of a savory Florentine-cookie-like thing; but if you find it charring too much, lower the heat to medium. Transfer to a platter and serve over broccoli rabe with a nice garnish of gremolata.