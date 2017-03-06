Katie and Peter: A Recipe For An Up North Boho Wedding

Color, Color, Color, Pattern

Boho colors make bold, sassy statements—pinks, orange, gold, red, turquoise, deep green—and the patterns are in nite. Don’t even try to get matchy-matchy! Katie purchased her own tapestry tablecloths and the macramé online, and Kate Walski of 307 Events provided the props for the Bedouin-style lounge. Billowy, translucent-white swag created a tent feeling, while the cosmos-patterned Mandala hung behind a bench outfitted with orange and gold beaded pillows.

Marla Courtney Wood picked up the theme with a sunset-burst of color in the flowers: pink ice and burgundy safari sunset protea, magenta mokara orchids, mango and pink spray roses and coral peonies danced with each other in the bridal bouquets the stunning altar piece and even in the bride’s and bridesmaids’ eucalyptus-leaf headdresses and the groom’s and groomsmen’s boutonnieres. Marla also brought along her collection (given to her from her mother) of antique brass vases and candle-stick holders to shine up all that color and give the décor a Moroccan accent.