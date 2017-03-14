Oatmeal Stout French Onion Soup Recipe for St. Patrick’s Revelers

About six years ago, Jeff Johnson, kitchen manager at Traverse City’s Mackinaw Brewing Company, added the brewery’s oatmeal stout to an onion soup recipe he’d been tweaking to perfection. Johnson says he wasn’t thinking hair of the dog—he was just looking to incorporate beer into the restaurant’s recipe repertoire. The soup took off as soon as it made the menu. If you feel the need for some salty, slurpy, stringy goodness—and who doesn’t—know that Mackinaw Brewing Company’s kitchen is open until 10 p.m. on weeknights and 11 p.m. on weekends. Johnson has kindly passed along the recipe if you want to try it at home (we’ve tried it—we know you’ll definitely want to).

4 Vidalia onions

2 ounces butter

1 ounce Worcestershire Sauce

1 tablespoon sugar

1 teaspoon kosher salt

1 tablespoon minced garlic

1 pint Mackinaw Brewing Company Oatmeal Stout

2 quarts beef stock

Slice the onions. In a heavy stock pan and over medium heat combine butter, Worcestershire Sauce, sugar, salt and garlic. When butter is melted, add onions and sweat them until they are deep brown and fragrant. Add the stout and bring to a boil for 5 minutes, reduce heat. Add beef stock and bring to a simmer. Ladle hot soup in oven-safe crocks and top with homemade croutons and slices of Swiss cheese. Broil until the cheese is golden brown. Enjoy and be merry!