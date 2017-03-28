40 Killer Eats You Gotta Taste Now! Add These Local Dishes to Your Bucket List

Just take a second and appreciate this sandwich. Wow. (We’ll tell you where to find it below.) Now, savor these 40 food favorites, picked by Northern Michigan foodies, and put them on your taste-bud bucket list.

Foodie: Brian Confer

Formerly a commercial photographer reborn as the owner/brewmeister of Frankfort’s Stormcloud Brewing, Brian Confer is a renaissance mensch of food and art. Brian fell in love with food behind the camera as he watched Northern Michigan’s nascent food scene take shape in the 1980s and 90s with restaurants like Tapawingo, Windows and the Rowe Inn. After photographing a feature on up-and-coming craft brewer Joe Short, Brian resolved to get into the beer game himself and now crafts masterful Belgian-style ales at his brewery and taproom. A recent stay in Philadelphia’s Chinatown has put Brian on a mission to master Korean cooking at home.