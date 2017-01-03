Spice for Your Life: India’s Kitchen at NJ’s Grocery

India’s Kitchen at NJ’s Grocery

115 W. Philip St., Lake Leelanau | 231.256.9195

The shiny linoleum landscape of a retro Lake Leelanau grocer gives way to seductive smells of turmeric, cardamom pods, fenugreek and coriander seeds as they’re flash-toasted and ground into garam masala. Wedged between aisles of pantry staples and beer coolers is a portal into the flavors of North India. Stacks of plastic pint containers are packed with okra stir-fried with onions and red chilies, creamy cashew khorma, puréed spinach and coriander with fresh paneer and the silky lentil stew known as dal makhni. Behind NJ’s butcher counter, resident culinary dynamo Rosie Punhani stuffs paratha flatbreads with spiced potatoes, slides pillowy naan from a hot oven and checks a fragrant pot of biryani: basmati rice cooked with chicken thighs, spices and clarified butter. India’s Kitchen daily kicks out scratch-made breads, chutneys, pastries and more than two dozen sublimely spiced North Indian specialties like chicken tikka masala, puris with curried chickpeas and crispy samosas. In addition to its delectable spectrum of Indian take-out options, NJ’s also sells Indian spices and offers personalized cooking classes. Read on as we plow through the snow in search of the North’s secret spice scene.

Rosie Punhani

Chef, India’s Kitchen at NJ’s Grocery

Having learned the intricate Indian art of flavor-building in her mother’s kitchen near Delhi, Rosie Punhani moved her family from North India to Lake Leelanau in 2005 to join her brother, Raj Aneja, at NJ’s Grocery. Eleven years on, Rosie’s curries and khormas have a dedicated cult following among local foodies, so Traverse Magazine food and drinks editor Tim Tebeau caught up with her to talk North Indian food culture, spices and cooking the perfect pot of rice.