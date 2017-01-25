National Geographic Names Sleeping Bear Point Among World’s Best Beaches

If you’ve ever been to Sleeping Bear Dunes National Lakeshore, you already know it’s one of the most beautiful places in the world (remember, when Good Morning America said so, too?). Now National Geographic has caught the Up North fever, including the lakeshore in its picks for “21 Best Beaches in the World.”

Sleeping Bear Point (map to get there) was included in the dune walkers category. If you haven’t been there, this photo says it all.

National Geographic:

“Sleeping Bear Point, Sleeping Bear Dunes, Michigan: Pure freshwater and 450-foot bluffs mean eyes-open swimming and vast views over Lake Michigan. Walk from the former Coast Guard Station, now a maritime museum, or along the Sleeping Bear Point Trail over low-lying dunes to the beach. In the distance look for North and South Manitou Islands, prime spots for hiking and camping.”

If you need any more convincing, just watch this awe-inspiring aerial video of the lakeshore.

Best of Sleeping Bear Dunes:

Sleeping Bear Point isn’t the only spot worth visiting. Have you seen these views yet?

