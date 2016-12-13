Mario Batali Gives Shoutout to Traverse City Restaurants in Favorite Foodie Cities List

Mario Batali names Traverse City among his favorite foodie cities in a recent USA TODAY article. He also shares a few of his hangouts including Warehouse District’s Alliance, Frenchie’s Famous and Grand Traverse Pie Company—for the cherry pie, of course. “Try one and you’ll know what Northern Michigan is all about,” he says in the article.

Other cities on the list: New Orleans, Boston, San Francisco, Charleston, Seattle, Chicago, Los Angeles, New York and Livingston, Mont.

Frenchies Famous also made Batali’s list of 9 favorite restaurants back in 2012 along with other local hotspots (he looks forward to eating at this restaurant every summer).

If you want more food recommendations to drool over, check out Batali’s eight absolute favorite appetizers, desserts and entrees to eat in Northern Michigan. And take a peek inside Alliance to see what all the love’s about in this MyNorth video. #yumbang

Make Mario Batali’s Recipes at Home: