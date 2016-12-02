Local Foodie: Darryl Schultz of Tannery Creek Market Shares Pot Roast Recipe
Darryl Schultz hates his first name so he goes by D or The Meatman. After 25-plus years in the meat business he has certainly earned the claim to the second moniker. The Meatman’s passion began as a hobby, processing wild game into sausage to give to his friends. Passion became business when D opened his first Tannery Creek Market in Petoskey.
Schultz closed that location earlier this year so that he could concentrate on opening a new, much bigger Tannery Creek in Petoskey’s Bay Mall. Scheduled to open sometime this fall, the 8,000-square-foot space will carry antibiotic- and hormone-free meat, The Meatman’s own line of homemade sausage and jerky, a full line of seafood and locally caught fish as well as produce. He’ll also have just the right cut on hand to make the fabulous pot roast below.
This recipe is featured in the November 2016 issue of Traverse, Northern Michigan’s Magazine. Get your copy here!
Crockpot Cherry-Glazed Beef Pot Roast
Ingredients:
- 2.5-3 pound round or chuck roast
- 1/4 cup stone ground mustard
- 2 teaspoons dried rosemary
- 1/4 cup balsamic vinegar
- 10 ounces cherry preserves (locally produced)
- 1/2 cup beef broth
- 1 cup frozen sweet cherries
Directions:
Rub the roast on all sides with the mustard and rosemary. Heat skillet over medium high heat (about 400 degrees) and brown roast on each side for about 3 to 4 minutes (add a little oil if the skillet is not non-stick). Deglaze pan with balsamic vinegar, then transfer the roast and any remaining liquid to a crock pot and put cherry preserves over the top. Add the beef broth and frozen cherries to slow cooker. Cover and cook on low for about 8 hours.