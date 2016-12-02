Local Foodie: Darryl Schultz of Tannery Creek Market Shares Pot Roast Recipe

Darryl Schultz hates his first name so he goes by D or The Meatman. After 25-plus years in the meat business he has certainly earned the claim to the second moniker. The Meatman’s passion began as a hobby, processing wild game into sausage to give to his friends. Passion became business when D opened his first Tannery Creek Market in Petoskey.

Schultz closed that location earlier this year so that he could concentrate on opening a new, much bigger Tannery Creek in Petoskey’s Bay Mall. Scheduled to open sometime this fall, the 8,000-square-foot space will carry antibiotic- and hormone-free meat, The Meatman’s own line of homemade sausage and jerky, a full line of seafood and locally caught fish as well as produce. He’ll also have just the right cut on hand to make the fabulous pot roast below.

This recipe is featured in the November 2016 issue of Traverse, Northern Michigan’s Magazine. Get your copy here!