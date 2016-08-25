Red Hot Best 2016 Northern Michigan Garden Center
More than 10,000 voters from across the state weighed in on 101 things they love about Northern Michigan. Their votes determined over 300 Red Hot Best winners and 700 honorable mentions. Here you’ll find the winners for best Northern Michigan garden center and nursery.
First Place: Garden Goods, Traverse City
Second Place: Pine Hill, Kewadin and Traverse City
Third Place: Crystal Gardens, Frankfort
The remaining Red Hot Best Winners for Northern Michigan garden center and nursery in alphabetical order:
- Barker Creek Nursery, Williamsburg
- Breeze Hill Greenhouse, Traverse City
- Four Seasons, Traverse City
- Iris Farm, Traverse City
- Plant Masters, Suttons Bay
- Skegemog Gardens, Traverse City
- Wilson’s Garden Center, Petoskey
Red Hot Best winners were originally published in the June 2016 issue of Traverse, Northern Michigan’s Magazine.
