Little Garden Club Garden Tour Across Leelanau County

A Northern Michigan summer along the lake is striking; rich with countless layers of blue and brilliant greens that only recede in favor of the reds and yellows and pinks that blossom in their foreground. The landscape of summer on Lake Leelanau is hardly complete without the thoughtfully planted and tended gardens that populate it.

From 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Wednesday, June 22, Little Garden Club will host its 5th Biennial Garden Tour, offering the opportunity for a day spent fully immersed in all the life and color Northern Michigan gardens can bring.

This Leelanau Garden Tour features six gardens, each chosen for its beauty, expression, and creativity. Each garden is different from the one before and works to reflect its gardener’s relentless work and vision. Little Garden Club hopes the tour will bring its visitors a sense of appreciation for the gardeners’ work and imagination, as well as a wonderful day spent among beautiful blooms fostered by a Northern Michigan summer.

In addition to the tour itself, Little Garden Club’s event features “Art of the Garden,” an exhibit at the Old Art Building in Leland, now through Wednesday, June 22 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.. There will also be a light luncheon buffet at the Leland Lodge from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on the day of the tour. Reservations are required for the luncheon.

The Garden Tour serves as the sole fundraiser for the Little Garden Club’s Grants Fund, which allows grants for educational and beautification projects. Tickets cost $10 in advance or $12 the day of the event. Sales will go toward funding projects like the garden at The Children’s Center.