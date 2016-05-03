Video: How to Make a Fairy Garden in Northern Michigan

You don’t need a green thumb to create a whimsical woodland wonderland. The latest gardening trend that captures the kid in all of us is easier than it looks! Using actual living plants and miniature enchantments, watch this MyNorth Media video and learn how to make a fairy garden.

Wildflowers in Glen Arbor was the perfect setting to learn how to make a fairy garden, as their Garden Manager Alex Kleinfelder has extensive gardening knowledge and a passion for these whimsical playscapes.

After the August 2, 2015 storm took over Glen Arbor, Alex repurposed some of that lost timber by cutting a Northern Michigan oak slab to use as his fairy garden base (other containers like glass orbs and bird cages can make great settings for fairy gardens, too!). Paired with Petoskey stones and moss from Northern Michigan woodlands, his camping-themed fairy garden has a true Up North touch! And his Northern Michigan fairy garden wouldn’t be complete without a Sleeping Bear miniature, of course!

Click “play” to see all the Northern details and learn how to make a fairy garden of your own at home.

Note: This kid-friendly gardening project is perfect for any age, but please remember to not place a wooden base directly on a surface as it will damage what it’s sat on. Wildflowers recommends separating the wood from a table with hooks so air can pass through, or placing it on a plate that will not tarnish.

