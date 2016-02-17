Creamy, Potato Gratin Recipe by Bistro Foufou Chef

Gratin, a classic French dish of cream, butter, cheese, and starch, is crafted for winter comfort. In downtown Traverse City, Chef Guillaume at Bistro Foufou helps us eat our way through winter with these delicious dishes.

This delightfully creamy potato gratin recipe was originally published in the February 2016 issue of Traverse, Northern Michigan’s Magazine. Get your copy (more recipes inside)!

Tartiflette

Serves 8

Ingredients:

32 Yukon Gold potatoes

2 tablespoons olive oil

3 medium yellow onions, sliced

5 slices thick­cut bacon, cut into K­inch cubes

1 pound raclette cheese, sliced

Salt & pepper to taste

Directions:

Preheat oven to 400 degrees. Cook the whole potatoes in a large pot of boiling water for 20 minutes. Drain, allow to cool slightly, remove skins, quarter and set aside. In a large sauté pan, heat the olive oil over medium heat, add the onions and cook until translucent, then add the bacon and render for 2 to 3 minutes. Oil the inside of large casserole dish, add the potatoes, season with salt and pepper, cover with sautéed bacon and onions, and top with raclette slices. Bake for 10 to 15 minutes until cheese is melted and just starting to brown.

